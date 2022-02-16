ALBUQUERQUE, NM—Feeling the sweat bead on his forehead as he realized the questions about his life were serious and not part of a sales pitch, local man Matthew Estrada’s vision reportedly sharpened and time slowed to a crawl Tuesday after a stranger started trying to make a genuine human connection with him. Reports confirmed Estrada felt his heart pounding and blood flow rising as the person followed up the question about what he did for a living with a truly interested, excited inquiry into whether he liked working for an environmental advocacy organization. According to sources, Estrada’s hearing became more acute as he instinctively scanned the environment for an escape route, a thousand different scenarios racing through his mind as the stranger admitted they were thinking of quitting their job and going back to school. At press time, reports indicated that Estrada was regaining his breath and his blood pressure was dropping after his fumbling response to the questions had confused the stranger, causing them to simply furrow their brow and move on.

