Russian president Vladimir Putin has granted citizenship to Edward Snowden, the former NSA contractor living in exile in Moscow after being charged with espionage in the U.S. for leaking information on American intelligence and mass surveillance programs to the media. What do you think?

“I always knew Putin had a soft side.” Emily Delbene, Streetcar Operator

“He aced the part of the citizenship test where you expose intelligence secrets of the U.S.” Gilberto Voegeli, Unemployed