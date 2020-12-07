Volunteer Sustains Serious Injuries From Tiger Attack At Carol Baskin’s Big Cat Rescue

A volunteer at Big Cat Rescue, an animal sanctuary featured in the Netflix documentary Tiger King, was severely injured after a tiger grabbed her arm and “nearly tore it off at the shoulder” during a feeding. What do you think?

“Too bad this did n’t happen earlier so she could’ve had a part on the show.” AJ Colitti • Systems Analyst

“Jesus, I can only imagine what that tiger would have done to my brand new couch.” Van Davenport • Taste Tester