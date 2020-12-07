America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Volunteer Sustains Serious Injuries From Tiger Attack At Carol Baskin’s Big Cat Rescue

A volunteer at Big Cat Rescue, an animal sanctuary featured in the Netflix documentary Tiger King, was severely injured after a tiger grabbed her arm and “nearly tore it off at the shoulder” during a feeding. What do you think?

“Too bad this didn’t happen earlier so she could’ve had a part on the show.”

AJ Colitti • Systems Analyst

“Jesus, I can only imagine what that tiger would have done to my brand new couch.”

Van Davenport • Taste Tester

“It’s great the tigers get the chance to engage in natural behaviors like this.”

Corinna Richter • De-Licer

