The Onion provides in-depth coverage of how voters are “legally” intimidated, disenfranchised, and discriminated against at the state level.
Alabama
Alabama
Must show proof of Republican Party registration in order to cast a ballot
Alaska
Alaska
Voters forced to swim upstream to polling place
Arizona
Arizona
Voters must chug and successfully flip their cup onto the table before a member of opposing party does in order for their ballot to count.
Arkansas
Arkansas
Haven’t bothered with elections since Bill Clinton
California
California
Residents willing to pay $300 per day to receive voting line fast pass
Colorado
Colorado
Steep slopes, bumps, and tree hazards directly in front of polling places
Connecticut
Connecticut
Jacket required
Delaware
Delaware
No one lives here.
Florida
Florida
No good place to set down daiquiris within five miles of most polling locations
Georgia
Georgia
Minorities deterred from voting by ominous banjo sound
Hawaii
Hawaii
Voting turnout greatly diminished by the enigmatic draw of the ocean calling on residents to leave the voting lines and ride the waves
Idaho
Idaho
In recognition of those such as undocumented immigrants, felons, the homeless, and others who are deprived of their right to have a democratic say in their lives, everyone from Idaho collectively abstains from voting in every election.
Illinois
Illinois
Monetary bribes must be postmarked on or before election day.
Indiana
Indiana
Signature on ballots must match God’s
Iowa
Iowa
You think there’s voter suppression in Iowa? Think again. Iowa is a democratic paradise, the only place on earth where people live in peace and harmony with their fellow man, an egalitarian utopia not even Thomas More himself could have ever dreamed of.
Kansas
Kansas
Polling places in Democratic districts staffed by tornadoes
Kentucky
Kentucky
Slowest voters to arrive at polling place euthanized with shotgun
Louisiana
Louisiana
Voters’ tits must match tits on ID
Maine
Maine
Voters’ hands rubber-banded together for safe handling
Maryland
Maryland
Officials dump everyone’s ballots right onto the table in a pile of steaming corn, crabs, and potatoes.
Massachusetts
Massachusetts
Voters must be able to have Sully vouch for them that they’re good for it.
Michigan
Michigan
No laws, though a few guys are going to show up with guns and an American flag attached to a sword
Minnesota
Minnesota
Illegal to free someone from block of ice in order to vote
Mississippi
Mississippi
State’s only polling places located in year 1932
Missouri
Missouri
Any individual attempting to enter a polling booth is shot on sight.
Montana
Montana
The state gives residents the option of having votes counted or taxidermied and hung on wall.
Nebraska
Nebraska
Tall prairie grass allowed to intimidate voters at polls
Nevada
Nevada
Ballots must be dropped off in person in a stripper’s G-string.
New Hampshire
New Hampshire
Voters must show photo ID verifying cragginess.
New Jersey
New Jersey
Restrictions on felons disenfranchise 90% of electorate
New Mexico
New Mexico
Must show at least two forms of turquoise to prove residence
New York
New York
Someone pissed in the fucking ballot box.
North Carolina
North Carolina
Residents must go through a 90-minute timeshare presentation and registration in order to vote.
North Dakota
North Dakota
Polling places deliberately placed in path of combine harvesters
Ohio
Ohio
Shame at having to witness other living, breathing Ohioans is voter suppression enough.
Oklahoma
Oklahoma
Voting is strictly prohibited under penalty of death.
Oregon
Oregon
Voters required to overcome deep-seated mistrust in very idea of representative government
Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania
All voters required to present at least one bone from attendee of 1787 Constitutional Convention
Rhode Island
Rhode Island
Nearest polling places located in Massachusetts or New York
South Carolina
South Carolina
They don’t take too kindly to the democratic process ’round here.
South Dakota
South Dakota
Must cast ballot at Mount Rushmore directly into Abraham Lincoln’s mouth
Tennessee
Tennessee
ID and Dollywood ticket stub must be presented at polling place
Texas
Texas
Voters must finish a 72-ounce T-bone in under an hour for their vote to count.
Utah
Utah
Sacred red, white, and blue undergarments required for election day
Vermont
Vermont
Only white people here, so not necessary
Virginia
Virginia
Voting banned as it is considered apart of Critical Race Theory
Washington
Washington
Majority of wildlife still not eligible to vote
West Virginia
West Virginia
Voting considered a public nuisance punishable by up to $1,000 fine
Wisconsin
Wisconsin
Polling places don’t start serving alcohol until noon.
Wyoming
Wyoming
Must show two forms of shotgun
