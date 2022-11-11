Voters in Pennsylvania reelected a dead House of Representatives member on Tuesday night, triggering a special election for a later date to fill the deceased Democrat’s seat. What do you think?
“I worry he’ll be too decomposed to make a serious run in 2024.”
Aron Small, Systems Analyst
“It does make sense to vote for someone you can be sure will never vote against your interests.”
Catalina Kelly, Excursion Planner
“Wait, you’re telling me some of these people are alive?!”
Luis Finley, Cable Layer