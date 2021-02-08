Voting Machine Company Sues Fox News For $2.7 Billion

Voting technology company Smartmatic filed a $2.7 billion lawsuit against Fox News on Thursday, alleging the network contributed to a disinformation campaign about the 2020 election results that defamed the business. What do you think?

“That’s actually a pretty reasonable price for all the airtime they were able to get out of those lies.” Natalie French, Harmonica Collector

“Yeah, this caused a lot of people I know to stop using Smartmatics as their home voting machines.” Dale Ward, Unemployed