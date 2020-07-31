A record 170 lawsuits have been filed around the country concerning voting rights, particularly in regard to the Covid-19 pandemic, and could have a significant impact on voting in November. The Onion looks at some of the most prominent voting rights lawsuits that could affect the 2020 election.

Martin v. Missouri: Challenging Missouri ballot law requiring names of Democratic candidates to be printed in invisible ink.



MacMillan v. NY Board of Elections: Suing New York to grant voting rights to plaintiff’s very smart and gifted 11-year-old daughter.



Ayers v. Abbott: Suing Texas to ban use of masks, disinfectant wipes, and hand sanitizer at voting stations.



Mississippi v. United States: Just suing to make Trump winner of 2020 election in case that works.



Thomas v. Michigan: Challenging ID law that requires a real eye-catching photo.



White Supremacists for White Candidates for a White Country v. Hobbs: The group argues it’s being treated unfairly.



Jepsen v. Wisconsin Election Commission: Local man Phillip Jepsen sued the Wisconsin Election Commission to reopen a polling place he’s been trapped in since April.



Van Schaik v. Georgia Department of State: Creepy 900-page handwritten lawsuit demands government reject all mail-in ballot envelopes not licked to a specific wetness.



Jeremy v. Todd: Jeremy doesn’t think Todd should get to vote, and now it’s a whole thing.



Trump v. United States Postal Service: The president is suing to prevent USPS from providing mail-in ballots and for financial hardship stemming from a 1991 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue that never arrived in the mail.

