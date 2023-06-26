MOLKINO, RUSSIA—According to sources close to the head of the notorious Russian mercenary group, Wagner Group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin stated Monday that he had decided to attack Russia after hearing Volodymyr Zelensky speak at the 2022 Grammy Awards. “As soon as I watched his pretaped message at the Grammys, I knew I could no longer continue to wage war on behalf of Vladimir Putin,” said Prigozhin, who went on to clarify that had he never heard the Ukrainian president’s plea for help amid performances by Olivia Rodrigo, BTS, Lady Gaga, and J Balvin, the Wagner Group likely would have never learned that invading another country was wrong. “I remember watching Chris Stapleton, and then suddenly, Zelensky appeared on a large screen wearing a tight shirt, looking sad, and telling me to hashtag StandUpForUkraine. Pretty soon John Legend started singing his new song ‘Free.’ It was then I knew that I had to take Putin down.” The Wagner Group chief later clarified that he called off the potential coup against Moscow after watching the pilot episode of Servant Of The People, the TV series that Zelensky created and starred in.

