Everything You Need To Know About The Wagner Group

Breaking News

Everything You Need To Know About The Wagner Group

We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled Everything You Need To Know About The Wagner Group

The Onion provides all the details, facts, and lies you need to know to better understand the Wagner Group and the recent revolt of these mercenaries against Russia.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Name

Name

Image for article titled Everything You Need To Know About The Wagner Group

The Wagner Group. Seriously? Pay attention. Jesus Christ.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Headquarters Location

Headquarters Location

Image for article titled Everything You Need To Know About The Wagner Group

WeWork in Flatiron District

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Demographic Makeup

Demographic Makeup

Image for article titled Everything You Need To Know About The Wagner Group

60% Russian, 40% Dead

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Leader

Leader

Image for article titled Everything You Need To Know About The Wagner Group

Yevgeny Prigozhin, who went ninth overall in the 2015 mercenary draft

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

United Nations Membership Status

United Nations Membership Status

Image for article titled Everything You Need To Know About The Wagner Group

Pending

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Total Amount Of Firepower

Total Amount Of Firepower

Image for article titled Everything You Need To Know About The Wagner Group

Three bullets and a steak knife

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Leadership Structure

Leadership Structure

Image for article titled Everything You Need To Know About The Wagner Group

Flat. All mercenaries have an equal stake in any pillaged loot and are free to avail themselves of the free keg and foosball tables in the Wagner Group office.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Work Environment

Work Environment

Image for article titled Everything You Need To Know About The Wagner Group

Chill, laid-back, positive

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Parent Company

Parent Company

Image for article titled Everything You Need To Know About The Wagner Group

Walmart

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Biggest Kills

Biggest Kills

Image for article titled Everything You Need To Know About The Wagner Group

JFK, Archduke Franz Ferdinand, Osama bin Laden, Julius Caesar, Betty White

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Sterilization Status

Sterilization Status

Image for article titled Everything You Need To Know About The Wagner Group

Neutered

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Retirement Plan

Retirement Plan

Image for article titled Everything You Need To Know About The Wagner Group

Standard 401(k) with up to 6% match

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Interested In

Interested In

Image for article titled Everything You Need To Know About The Wagner Group

Casual dates, hookups, group sex, FWB, watching

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Famous Members

Famous Members

Image for article titled Everything You Need To Know About The Wagner Group

JC Chasez, Selena Gomez

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Amount Of Money In PPP Loans

Amount Of Money In PPP Loans

Image for article titled Everything You Need To Know About The Wagner Group

$800,000

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Fashion Choice

Fashion Choice

Image for article titled Everything You Need To Know About The Wagner Group

Summer preppy

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Knife Score, As Rated By The U.N. High Council Of Knives

Knife Score, As Rated By The U.N. High Council Of Knives

Image for article titled Everything You Need To Know About The Wagner Group

71.8

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Booking Contact

Booking Contact

Image for article titled Everything You Need To Know About The Wagner Group


events@wagnergroup.net

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Mascot

Mascot

Image for article titled Everything You Need To Know About The Wagner Group

Waggy the Wagner Group Pup

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Dog-Friendly?

Dog-Friendly?

Image for article titled Everything You Need To Know About The Wagner Group

Yes :D !

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Feeder Schools

Feeder Schools

Image for article titled Everything You Need To Know About The Wagner Group

Petrozavodsk Prison, Volgograd Prison, IK-6 Penal Colony

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

War Crimes Per Member

War Crimes Per Member

Image for article titled Everything You Need To Know About The Wagner Group

72.4

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Website

Website

Image for article titled Everything You Need To Know About The Wagner Group

www.secretinsurgencyplot.com

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Speaking Fee

Speaking Fee

Image for article titled Everything You Need To Know About The Wagner Group

Ranges from $30,000 to $50,000 with book signing and after-event discussion

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Preferred Method Of Controlling African Mining Towns

Preferred Method Of Controlling African Mining Towns

Image for article titled Everything You Need To Know About The Wagner Group

Mass rape and murder

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Theme Song

Theme Song

Image for article titled Everything You Need To Know About The Wagner Group

“Cut To The Feeling” by Carly Rae Jepsen

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Links To White Supremacists

Links To White Supremacists

Image for article titled Everything You Need To Know About The Wagner Group

You betcha

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Ladies’ Night

Ladies’ Night

Image for article titled Everything You Need To Know About The Wagner Group

Thursdays

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Organization’s Net Worth

Organization’s Net Worth

Image for article titled Everything You Need To Know About The Wagner Group

$30

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Greatest Weakness

Greatest Weakness

Image for article titled Everything You Need To Know About The Wagner Group

Chocolate!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Slogan

Slogan

Image for article titled Everything You Need To Know About The Wagner Group

“Once upon a time I was falling in love, but now I’m only falling apart. There’s nothing I can do; a total eclipse of the heart.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Celebrity Spokespeople

Celebrity Spokespeople

Image for article titled Everything You Need To Know About The Wagner Group

Matt Damon, Chris Rock, and Margot Robbie

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

You’ve Made It This Far...

You’ve Made It This Far...

Timeline Of Putin’s Rise To Power

Worst Social Media Mistakes You Can Make While Posting About War

10 Wyobraźni Co My Gwarantujemy Przyniesie Uśmiech na Twej Twarzy

Back To Homepage

Advertisement