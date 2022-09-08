SAN DIEGO—Stopping mid-bite as the truth dawned upon him, local man Drew Greiner was reportedly shocked to discover Thursday that the cannabis buds he had been eating out of a plastic bag contained marijuana.“Wait, this has weed in it? Oh my God, I just assumed they were normal plant parts,” said the house-party guest, who stared in shock at the seemingly innocuous bag of cannabis flower he had been casually snacking on all night. “Why didn’t anyone tell me?! They should have at least been labeled—who leaves something like that out without a label! Well, how much weed do these buds have in them, anyway? Just a little bit, or a lot?” At press time, sources confirmed a horrified Greiner had dropped the balloon from which he had been inhaling after learning it contained nitrous oxide.