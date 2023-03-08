America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Walgreens Announces Stores Won’t Sell Abortion Pills In 21 GOP-Led States

Walgreens announced that it will not carry abortion pills in several GOP-led states after receiving pressure from anti-abortion lawmakers and lawsuits targeting the legality of medication abortion. What do you think?

“I already get my abortion pills from a teenager who works at Pizza Hut anyway.”

Maya Conker, Seatbelt Securer

“Can we please not have a culture war at the same place where I purchase my Pokémon cards?”

Xander Hernandez, Rebranding Consultant

“I shall be purchasing my meth ingredients elsewhere.

Garrett Andersen, Unemployed

OpinionAmerican Voices