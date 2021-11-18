CHICAGO—According to annoyed sources who saw the woman breeze past the long checkout line to the back of the store, a local Walgreens customer was really pushing it Thursday with regards to the amount of non-medical stuff she intended to buy at the pharmacy counter. “If she expects the pharmacist to ring all that up, she’s got another thing coming,” said Walgreens shopper Michelle Lopez, who was a few people behind the woman in line, watching as she dumped two armfuls of various items from the snacks, seasonal, and household goods aisles onto the counter in front of the visibly frazzled pharmacy clerk. “No way, lady. Christ, does she think this is some sort of alternate checkout counter for anyone who wants to skip the regular line? If she just had a Gatorade or something that would be another story, but she’s got something from every aisle. Look at her, she’s got laundry detergent, soda, candy—is that a box fan? Unbelievable. I bet she doesn’t even have a prescription to fill, the fucking phony.” At press time, the woman was overheard loudly feigning interest in the availability of shingles shots in a desperate Hail Mary attempt to justify her purchases.

