DEERFIELD, IL—Touting the service as a new option for consumers who want hygiene “on the go,” drugstore chain Walgreens announced Thursday it would begin offering baths. “Starting next week, Walgreens customers at 9,000 locations across the United States will be able to come in and take a nice hot bath,” said CEO Roz Brewer, adding that service options for the baths included full-body washes, hair shampooing and conditioning, facial cleanses, and shaving by a trained Walgreens employee, all completed in an hour or less. “With a basic scrub-down starting at just $14.99 and bathtubs conveniently located right in the middle of the store, our new service provides customers with the bodily freshening they need to greet the rest of the day feeling their best. We’ve wanted to offer baths at Walgreens for a long time, and we’re proud to be able to give you the opportunity to strip off those sweaty clothes, slip into a claw-foot bathtub with water heated to your preferred temperature, and take a load off while you’re cleaned, rinsed, and exfoliated from head to toe. Scrub-a-dub-dub!” Reports confirmed that Walgreens is not the only retailer branching into more immersive in-store options for personal hygiene, as 7-Eleven recently unveiled a pilot program at select locations that allows customers to sit in a sauna with the cooking meat.

