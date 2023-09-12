Walmart Cuts Starting Wages

Walmart has made adjustments to its pay scale, lowering the starting hourly wages for some jobs such as shelf stockers and those who pack online orders. What do you think?
“Wage cuts are an unavoidable part of running a massively profitable business.”
Don Barlett, Systems Analyst
“Where else can you make cuts if not from the people who have almost nothing?”
Carol Richling, Audience Recruiter
“Wages should reflect the cost of living on the streets.”
Anthony Pareira, Freelance Resuscitator