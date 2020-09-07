Walmart Debuts Membership Program To Compete With Amazon Prime

Walmart announced its new $98-a-year membership program called Walmart+ in an attempt to compete against Amazon Prime by providing free shipping on orders over $35. What do you think?
“A handful of the benefits of Prime and I’m supporting the richest family in America? Sign me up!”
Reese Spidell • Weathervane Installer
“No thanks, I’m rich.”
Dane Olters • Eating Champion
“Until Walmart starts treating its workers fairly, I’ll be sticking with Amazon Prime.”
Helena Grinley • Eyeliner Pencil Sharpener