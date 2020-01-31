America's Finest News Source.
The Topical

Walmart Prevents Gun Violence At Walmart

SEE MORE: Onion Public Radio

Under mounting pressure from anti-gun activists, Walmart has announced that all locations will be restricting firearm purchases to customers who promise to use them at one of the retailer’s competitors.

The Topical is presented by Cash App, the #1 finance app in the app store. Download Cash App in the App Store or Google Play Store and use the promo code TOPICAL today! Not only will you get $10 but Cash App will send $10 to Earthjustice, a non-profit dedicated to litigating environmental issues.

You can find The Topical on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and Stitcher.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Onion

Recently Unearthed Ancient Sumerian Cuneiform Tablet Depicts Earliest Known Observance Of Ladies’ Night

WHO Declares Coronavirus A Global Health Emergency

Cows Trample Dozens Of Lobsters To Death In Escalating Surf ’N’ Turf War

Elon Musk Rushes To Aid Of Overturned Tesla Pinned On Top Of Child