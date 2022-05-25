Walmart has pulled its ice cream introduced to celebrate Juneteenth after critics decried the move as in poor taste and insensitive. What do you think?

“So Christmas stuff can be in stores starting in October but Juneteenth ice cream i n May is too much for some people?” Martina Astford, Takeout Specialist

“So what? It’s not like they also secretly back Jim Crow era voter suppression bills.” Devin Lehoux, Unemployed

“Makes sense. It’s May; they were way too early.” Gary Beckwith, Conversation Partner