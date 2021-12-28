Walmart has started doing fully driverless box truck deliveries on a fixed seven-mile loop in Arkansas between its own locations as part of a delivery pilot program to test shipping stock from a warehouse to one of its stores. What do you think?
“I can’t believe there’s not a human on board to supervise in case the trucks try to unionize.”
Rami Kruse, Sex Critic
“I’m glad they’re finally taking steps to stop paying their employees poverty wages.”
Penny McGirt, Personality Coach
“No way driverless trucks are gonna know when I’m requesting them to honk.”
Ray Luehrmann, Bongo Player