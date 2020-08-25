Warner Bros. Resumes Movie Productions

Warner Bros. has started production on The Matrix 4 and will resume filming for The Batman and Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them 3 after shutting down in March due to coronavirus. What do you think?
“If anyone can pretend things are totally normal, it’s actors.”
Orwin Sumner • Needle Threader
“Thank God! I’ve been forced to watch original content all summer.”
Jean Bailey • Blender Mechanic
“Whew, I can finally stop worrying about how Robert Pattinson’s making ends meet.”
Rex Nicols • Unemployed