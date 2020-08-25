America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Warner Bros. Resumes Movie Productions

Vol 56 Issue 34Opinion

Warner Bros. has started production on The Matrix 4 and will resume filming for The Batman and Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them 3 after shutting down in March due to coronavirus. What do you think?

“If anyone can pretend things are totally normal, it’s actors.”

Orwin SumnerNeedle Threader

“Thank God! I’ve been forced to watch original content all summer.”

Jean BaileyBlender Mechanic

“Whew, I can finally stop worrying about how Robert Pattinson’s making ends meet.”

Rex Nicols • Unemployed

