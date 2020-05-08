Watch What Happens When You Zoom In On This Bread

Well, would you look at that, a slice of bread. You see it everyday, but you probably don’t look very closely. Well, that’s about to change. Let’s zoom in a little bit.
Wow, we’ve barely increased our magnification and already what we’re seeing is a feast for the eyes. What is that, multigrain? Looks good, to say the least. But just you wait, because we’re only getting started. Let’s zoom in again.
This is breathtaking. You can see the gorgeous air pockets, tangled amongst the thickets of wheat. Meanwhile, the gluten structure is strong as a diamond but infinitely more beautiful.
Look at that. It feels as if we’re peering through a kaleidoscopic—almost as if it’s an abstract vision of bread. We are in a bread-based universe. Let’s zoom in even closer.
To be frank, the bread looks unsettling at this magnification. But fear not, because that’s nothing a bit of zooming won’t remedy.
Wait one moment—what is that? We need to go a bit closer.
Enhance.
Enhance.
Enhance.
Just a bit more.
Almost there.
Just one more.
Okay, sorry, two more.
You can almost taste it, can’t you?
Boom! Right there. That’s what we’re talkin’ about. That’s the sweet stuff. But wait, what’s that over there? Zoom in a bit more.
That looks like a little man, doesn’t it? Let’s get a closer look at him.
Hold on a minute. Is that who we think it is? Zoom in closer.
It is! It’s Algerian president Abdelmadjid Tebboune. What is he doing here? Shouldn’t he be meeting with the Council of Ministers right now?
Oh jeez, he looks angry. Sorry, Abdelmadjid, we didn’t mean to intrude. We’re just passing through. Let’s skedaddle.
Wow, we are pretty deep into this bread. But it couldn’t hurt to go even deeper. Let’s zoom in.
Whoa, 6,000x magnification. Bet you’ve never thought you would see bread like this before, huh? Keep it up!
Man...frankly, we might be a little too deep right now. What the hell were we thinking going this far in without an exit strategy? Jesus Christ, we can only go forward, can’t we? We’ll have to zoom on.
Noooooooooooooooooooo!
Ahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh!
Whoa. Where are we? Wait, what’s that over there, on the table?
