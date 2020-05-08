Watch What Happens When You Zoom In On This Bread

Watch What Happens When You Zoom In On This Bread

Illustration for article titled Watch What Happens When You Zoom In On This Bread

Well, would you look at that, a slice of bread. You see it everyday, but you probably don’t look very closely. Well, that’s about to change. Let’s zoom in a little bit.

Illustration for article titled Watch What Happens When You Zoom In On This Bread

Wow, we’ve barely increased our magnification and already what we’re seeing is a feast for the eyes. What is that, multigrain? Looks good, to say the least. But just you wait, because we’re only getting started. Let’s zoom in again.

Illustration for article titled Watch What Happens When You Zoom In On This Bread

This is breathtaking. You can see the gorgeous air pockets, tangled amongst the thickets of wheat. Meanwhile, the gluten structure is strong as a diamond but infinitely more beautiful.

Illustration for article titled Watch What Happens When You Zoom In On This Bread

Look at that. It feels as if we’re peering through a kaleidoscopic—almost as if it’s an abstract vision of bread. We are in a bread-based universe. Let’s zoom in even closer.

Illustration for article titled Watch What Happens When You Zoom In On This Bread

To be frank, the bread looks unsettling at this magnification. But fear not, because that’s nothing a bit of zooming won’t remedy.

Illustration for article titled Watch What Happens When You Zoom In On This Bread

Wait one moment—what is that? We need to go a bit closer.

Illustration for article titled Watch What Happens When You Zoom In On This Bread

Enhance.

Illustration for article titled Watch What Happens When You Zoom In On This Bread

Enhance.

Illustration for article titled Watch What Happens When You Zoom In On This Bread

Enhance.

Illustration for article titled Watch What Happens When You Zoom In On This Bread

Just a bit more.

Illustration for article titled Watch What Happens When You Zoom In On This Bread

Almost there.

Illustration for article titled Watch What Happens When You Zoom In On This Bread

Just one more.

Illustration for article titled Watch What Happens When You Zoom In On This Bread

Okay, sorry, two more.

Illustration for article titled Watch What Happens When You Zoom In On This Bread

You can almost taste it, can’t you?

Illustration for article titled Watch What Happens When You Zoom In On This Bread

Boom! Right there. That’s what we’re talkin’ about. That’s the sweet stuff. But wait, what’s that over there? Zoom in a bit more.

Illustration for article titled Watch What Happens When You Zoom In On This Bread

That looks like a little man, doesn’t it? Let’s get a closer look at him.

Illustration for article titled Watch What Happens When You Zoom In On This Bread

Hold on a minute. Is that who we think it is? Zoom in closer.

Illustration for article titled Watch What Happens When You Zoom In On This Bread

It is! It’s Algerian president Abdelmadjid Tebboune. What is he doing here? Shouldn’t he be meeting with the Council of Ministers right now?

Illustration for article titled Watch What Happens When You Zoom In On This Bread

Oh jeez, he looks angry. Sorry, Abdelmadjid, we didn’t mean to intrude. We’re just passing through. Let’s skedaddle.

Illustration for article titled Watch What Happens When You Zoom In On This Bread

Wow, we are pretty deep into this bread. But it couldn’t hurt to go even deeper. Let’s zoom in.

Illustration for article titled Watch What Happens When You Zoom In On This Bread

Whoa, 6,000x magnification. Bet you’ve never thought you would see bread like this before, huh? Keep it up!

Illustration for article titled Watch What Happens When You Zoom In On This Bread

Man...frankly, we might be a little too deep right now. What the hell were we thinking going this far in without an exit strategy? Jesus Christ, we can only go forward, can’t we? We’ll have to zoom on.

Noooooooooooooooooooo!

Ahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh!

Illustration for article titled Watch What Happens When You Zoom In On This Bread
Illustration for article titled Watch What Happens When You Zoom In On This Bread
Illustration for article titled Watch What Happens When You Zoom In On This Bread
Illustration for article titled Watch What Happens When You Zoom In On This Bread
Illustration for article titled Watch What Happens When You Zoom In On This Bread
Illustration for article titled Watch What Happens When You Zoom In On This Bread
Illustration for article titled Watch What Happens When You Zoom In On This Bread
Illustration for article titled Watch What Happens When You Zoom In On This Bread

Whoa. Where are we? Wait, what’s that over there, on the table?

Illustration for article titled Watch What Happens When You Zoom In On This Bread

Well, would you look at that, a slice of bread. You see it everyday, but you probably don’t look very closely. Well, that’s about to change. Let’s zoom in a little bit.

Illustration for article titled Watch What Happens When You Zoom In On This Bread

Wow, we’ve barely increased our magnification and already what we’re seeing is a feast for the eyes. What is that, multigrain? Looks good, to say the least. But just you wait, because we’re only getting started. Let’s zoom in again.

Illustration for article titled Watch What Happens When You Zoom In On This Bread

This is breathtaking. You can see the gorgeous air pockets, tangled amongst the thickets of wheat. Meanwhile, the gluten structure is strong as a diamond but infinitely more beautiful.

Illustration for article titled Watch What Happens When You Zoom In On This Bread

To be frank, the bread looks unsettling at this magnification. But fear not, because that’s nothing a bit of zooming won’t remedy.

Illustration for article titled Watch What Happens When You Zoom In On This Bread

Wait one moment—what is that? We need to go a bit closer.

Illustration for article titled Watch What Happens When You Zoom In On This Bread

Enhance.

Illustration for article titled Watch What Happens When You Zoom In On This Bread

Enhance.

Illustration for article titled Watch What Happens When You Zoom In On This Bread

Enhance.

Illustration for article titled Watch What Happens When You Zoom In On This Bread

Just a bit more.

Illustration for article titled Watch What Happens When You Zoom In On This Bread

Almost there.

Illustration for article titled Watch What Happens When You Zoom In On This Bread

Just one more.

Illustration for article titled Watch What Happens When You Zoom In On This Bread

Okay, sorry, two more.

Illustration for article titled Watch What Happens When You Zoom In On This Bread

You can almost taste it, can’t you?

Illustration for article titled Watch What Happens When You Zoom In On This Bread

Boom! Right there. That’s what we’re talkin’ about. That’s the sweet stuff. But wait, what’s that over there? Zoom in a bit more.

Illustration for article titled Watch What Happens When You Zoom In On This Bread

That looks like a little man, doesn’t it? Let’s get a closer look at him.

Illustration for article titled Watch What Happens When You Zoom In On This Bread

Hold on a minute. Is that who we think it is? Zoom in closer.

Illustration for article titled Watch What Happens When You Zoom In On This Bread

It is! It’s Algerian president Abdelmadjid Tebboune. What is he doing here? Shouldn’t he be meeting with the Council of Ministers right now?

Illustration for article titled Watch What Happens When You Zoom In On This Bread

Oh jeez, he looks angry. Sorry, Abdelmadjid, we didn’t mean to intrude. We’re just passing through. Let’s skedaddle.

Illustration for article titled Watch What Happens When You Zoom In On This Bread

Wow, we are pretty deep into this bread. But it couldn’t hurt to go even deeper. Let’s zoom in.

Illustration for article titled Watch What Happens When You Zoom In On This Bread

Whoa, 6,000x magnification. Bet you’ve never thought you would see bread like this before, huh? Keep it up!

Illustration for article titled Watch What Happens When You Zoom In On This Bread

Man...frankly, we might be a little too deep right now. What the hell were we thinking going this far in without an exit strategy? Jesus Christ, we can only go forward, can’t we? We’ll have to zoom on.

Noooooooooooooooooooo!

Ahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh!

Illustration for article titled Watch What Happens When You Zoom In On This Bread
Illustration for article titled Watch What Happens When You Zoom In On This Bread
Illustration for article titled Watch What Happens When You Zoom In On This Bread
Illustration for article titled Watch What Happens When You Zoom In On This Bread
Illustration for article titled Watch What Happens When You Zoom In On This Bread
Illustration for article titled Watch What Happens When You Zoom In On This Bread
Illustration for article titled Watch What Happens When You Zoom In On This Bread
Illustration for article titled Watch What Happens When You Zoom In On This Bread
Illustration for article titled Watch What Happens When You Zoom In On This Bread

Whoa. Where are we? Wait, what’s that over there, on the table?

