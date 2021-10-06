WASHINGTON—Saying they spent so much time taking caring of issues in the information sector that they often forgot to take care of themselves, members of the Consumer Technology Foundation, a nonprofit watchdog, confirmed they enjoyed a rare night out this week after finding a sitter to look after the telecommunications industry. “Sometimes, all the responsibility that comes with being watchdogs can get a little overwhelming, so we thought we’d get a sitter to give ourselves a chance to relax and do something just for us,” executive director Beatrice Nelkin said of her decision to hire local teenager Makenna Baxter, who came with good references and was thought to be more than capable of keeping an eye on the monopolistic abuses of broadband providers while the watchdog group went out for dinner and drinks. “She has our number in case there are any widespread privacy violations, and we left her a sheet explaining everything she needs to do if she finds a massive breach of consumer data. She’s usually booked solid overseeing the cases of wrongly convicted prisoners while the Innocence Project goes to see the Capitals play, so we were really lucky to get her.” At press time, Nelkin was reportedly furious after returning and finding the sitter had accidentally allowed several mergers and acquisitions to take place while being distracted by a guy she brought over.