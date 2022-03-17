WASHINGTON—Calling for a full-scale Federal Trade Commission investigation into the sauce and salad dressing brand, the American Antitrust Institute issued a report Thursday warning that nearly every food brand in the United States was owned by a handful of companies, which in turn were controlled by Newman’s Own. “Kellogg’s, General Mills, PepsiCo, Kraft Heinz—all of these companies are just Newman’s Own by another name,” said Diana L. Moss, president of the watchdog group, who estimated that the company founded by actor Paul Newman in 1982 possessed a near 80% market share on all grocery products. “When a customer walks into a grocery store, they may think they have hundreds of brands to choose from, but the truth is that this choice is only an illusion. Nearly every name brand you can think of—from Lay’s and Nabisco to Quaker and Ben & Jerry’s—is part of Newman’s Own ever-expanding empire.” At press time, Moss disclosed that Newman’s Own also controlled 80% of the world’s oil reserves.

