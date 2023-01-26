America's Finest News Source.
Water From Splash Mountain Selling For Up To $1,000 On eBay After Ride Closes

People are selling water they claim is from Disney World’s Splash Mountain ride for as much as $1,000 after the ride based on the racist 1946 film Song of the South closed for good this week. What do you think?

“Give me a break, that water could be from any racially charged theme park ride.”

Rafael Gill, Balance Tester

“If you could pay such a small price to hold a piece of the Library of Alexandria in your hands would you not be tempted?”

Julia VanSickle, Systems Analyst

“That would make a nice puddle on my mantle.”

Lance Bailey, History Editor

