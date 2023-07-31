Water Temperature Off Florida Coast Hits 101.1 Degrees Fahrenheit

Water temperature at a buoy in southern Florida reached a shocking 101.1 degrees Fahrenheit this week, which meteorologists say is among the hottest ocean temperatures ever recorded on Earth. What do you think?
“Even sharks deserve a hot meal.”
Caroline Newton, Biomedical Engineer
“That’s still pretty refreshing in 130-degree weather.”
Jeff DeVoe, Systems Analyst
“Relax, it’ll cool down once Antarctica melts.”
Louis Brundage, Scientific Photographer