American Voices

Water Temperature Off Florida Coast Hits 101.1 Degrees Fahrenheit

Water temperature at a buoy in southern Florida reached a shocking 101.1 degrees Fahrenheit this week, which meteorologists say is among the hottest ocean temperatures ever recorded on Earth. What do you think?

“Even sharks deserve a hot meal.”

Caroline Newton, Biomedical Engineer

“That’s still pretty refreshing in 130-degree weather.”

Jeff DeVoe, Systems Analyst

“Relax, it’ll cool down once Antarctica melts.” 

Louis Brundage, Scientific Photographer