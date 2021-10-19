Dozens of self-driving Waymo vehicles have been inexplicably driving into one San Francisco cul-de-sac, only to make multi-point turns and leave the way they came, with company representatives explaining they’re following road rules to limit traffic elsewhere. What do you think?

“I always knew the first step in AI’s world takeover would be minor traffic inconveniences.” Mona Crebs, Coal Pressurizer

“It’s amazing how accurately AI can replicate really creepy human behavior.” Kye Gomez, Debt Creator