Advertisement

The Onion: Dr. Fauci, thank you for meeting with us. We wanted to begin by asking— List slides The Onion: Dr. Fauci, thank you for meeting with us. We wanted to begin by asking— Fauci: Yes, I’ve seen the cartoon drawings of me with a six-pack, and it’s flattering, obviously. I bought some for friends. It’s fun. I show them off at parties. I put them on my business card. It makes me laugh, you know? I put them up on my walls. I smile when I see them. Advertisement

The Onion: What goes into planning a pandemic? List slides The Onion: What goes into planning a pandemic? Fauci: I’m glad you asked, because it’s not so simple as releasing deadly viral pathogens into the air or water. Pandemics are created over time, as a result of millions of discrete decisions to, say, systematically deprive your population of functional healthcare, or encourage people to believe misinformation to the extent that a massive part of the population won’t believe anything an authority tells them. So in that case, the Covid epidemic took a while to prepare, but fortunately all the conditions that made this pandemic so successful are getting even better—for the next pandemic, that is. Advertisement

The Onion: Oh God, please tell me it’s not a sexually transmitted virus, is it? List slides The Onion: Oh God, please tell me it’s not a sexually transmitted virus, is it? Fauci: No, we already tried that one a few decades ago. Advertisement

The Onion: Where will the next pandemic originate? List slides The Onion: Where will the next pandemic originate? Fauci: Right now we’ve narrowed it down to Venezuela and Russia, with Iran as a dark horse candidate, depending, of course, on our political needs. Advertisement

The Onion: Has a Patient Zero been selected? List slides The Onion: Has a Patient Zero been selected? Fauci: Yes, but I can’t name them outright without risking them finding out. I’ll just say, if I were in middle management at one of Ohio’s quarry excavation equipment rental companies, I’d pay very close attention to what I’m eating for lunch over the next few years. Advertisement

The Onion: When will the next pandemic hit? List slides The Onion: When will the next pandemic hit? Fauci: Oh, not for quite a while. 2022, at least. Advertisement

The Onion: What type of P.P.E. will be needed for this one? List slides The Onion: What type of P.P.E. will be needed for this one? Fauci: Everyone will need oven mitts and a chef’s hat to ward off infection. Advertisement

The Onion: What kinds of symptoms would you like to see in the next pandemic? List slides The Onion: What kinds of symptoms would you like to see in the next pandemic? Fauci: First off, I want people to acknowledge the “long Covid” symptoms like crazy fatigue and loss of sense of taste, which are pretty fun and don’t get enough credit. But ultimately I’d love to see some boils. Advertisement

The Onion: What will you do to combat misinformation during the next pandemic? List slides The Onion: What will you do to combat misinformation during the next pandemic? Fauci: Why would I tinker with our number one marketing tool? Advertisement

The Onion: Are we gonna see a repeat of the toilet paper shortage? List slides The Onion: Are we gonna see a repeat of the toilet paper shortage? Fauci: If you ever shit again, count yourself lucky. Advertisement

The Onion: How can we punish the pangolin? List slides The Onion: How can we punish the pangolin? Fauci: The shame and guilt they’ll carry for the rest of their lives is punishment enough. Advertisement

The Onion: Over-under on American deaths: 3 million? List slides The Onion: Over-under on American deaths: 3 million? Fauci: I’ll take the over. Advertisement

The Onion: Will you be dying this time? List slides The Onion: Will you be dying this time? Fauci: I don’t want to spoil anything, but I guarantee there will be plenty of twists and surprises that will keep everyone on the edge of their seats. Advertisement

The Onion: How are you able to plan a worldwide pandemic like the one we just experienced? List slides The Onion: How are you able to plan a worldwide pandemic like the one we just experienced? Fauci: Well, I can’t take all the credit. I rely on a lot of people who spread misinformation to make people distrust government and overcome the common sense needed to get vaccinated. Advertisement

The Onion: Did you get Moderna, Pfizer, or Johnson and Johnson? List slides The Onion: Did you get Moderna, Pfizer, or Johnson and Johnson? Fauci: What makes you think I was vaccinated? Seriously, I don’t what’s in those needles, and neither do you. Advertisement

The Onion: After what you’ve learned from Covid, is there anything you’d like to do differently in the next pandemic? List slides The Onion: After what you’ve learned from Covid, is there anything you’d like to do differently in the next pandemic? Fauci: Honestly, I was surprised how fast they made a vaccine. Especially under Trump, I thought no way they’ll do this. Next time we’re hoping to make it confusing enough that a vaccine will take two to three years minimum. Advertisement

The Onion: How many people are working on the next pandemic? List slides The Onion: How many people are working on the next pandemic? Fauci: We’ve got a few people in government, but it’s actually mostly the private sector. You’d have to ask Purdue Pharma how many they’ve got on it. Advertisement

The Onion: What can we do to prevent the next pandemic from engulfing the Earth? List slides The Onion: What can we do to prevent the next pandemic from engulfing the Earth? Fauci: I’m contractually obligated to tell you that everyone should get a container of Hellman’s Sriracha Mayonnaise. Now, is that going to protect you? I can’t really say. But NIAID signed this deal, so here we are. Advertisement

The Onion: What’s one lesson you learned from Covid that you want to apply next time? List slides The Onion: What’s one lesson you learned from Covid that you want to apply next time? Fauci: In retrospect we could have had a little more fun with the media side, getting them to say the disease is spread through contact with blue eyed people or something like that. Those morons will print anything we leak them. Advertisement

The Onion: Why are you doing this to us? List slides The Onion: Why are you doing this to us? Fauci: [Pets the mink stole he is wearing.] Why shouldn’t I? Look at what you do to yourselves, to one another. This violence, this power—it’s all very casual. It’s something to do. Advertisement

The Onion: What are you most excited about the next pandemic? List slides The Onion: What are you most excited about the next pandemic? Fauci: This one is gonna kill a shit ton of dogs. Advertisement

The Onion: Who’s sponsoring the virus? List slides The Onion: Who’s sponsoring the virus? Fauci: It’s a collaboration between Arby’s and Home Depot. Advertisement

The Onion: Wow, you’ve said quite a bit of incriminating stuff. You want this to be off the record? List slides The Onion: Wow, you’ve said quite a bit of incriminating stuff. You want this to be off the record? Fauci: Don’t care. Advertisement

The Onion: You can’t keep getting away with this! The police are on their way now! List slides The Onion: You can’t keep getting away with this! The police are on their way now! Fauci: Ha, the police? The police?! I’m the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases! I AM the police! Advertisement