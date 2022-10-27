Following the Supreme Court’s overturning of the landmark Roe v. Wade decision in June, abortion is one of the major issues at stake in the midterms, with Americans divided on policy. The Onion polled all 330 million Americans for their preferred abortion policy preference.
Following the Supreme Court’s overturning of the landmark Roe v. Wade decision in June, abortion is one of the major issues at stake in the midterms, with Americans divided on policy. The Onion polled all 330 million Americans for their preferred abortion policy preference.