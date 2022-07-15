With real estate prices skyrocketing and remote work offering an opportunity for more flexibility, New York City has seen a recent uptick in wealthy residents leaving for greener pastures. The Onion spoke with several affluent former New Yorkers about why they left and this is what they said.
Jennifer Williams (Chief Marketing Officer)
“The amount of white collar crime here is getting really scary.”
Hector Stueben (Trust Fund Beneficiary)
“My dad said if I don’t use the Martha’s Vineyard house, he’d give it to my sister.”
Robert Meisner (Media Executive)
“Besides my bodyguard, driver, personal assistant, butler, maid, chef, helicopter pilot, other bodyguard, and the fact that I live in a penthouse on the upper East Side, what’s there to protect me from all the crime?”
Jay Nash (Private Equity Manager)
“Tax evasion.”
Radi Elazazy (Biomedical Engineer)
“I tried taking the subway for the first time and ended up on an express train to Newark.”
Jawad Kaleem (Data Scientist)
“I realized I hated convenient public transport, cultural diversity, and the arts.”
Bilal Ahmed (Investment Banker)
“I moved to South Rkeyni, the secret island nation for rich people.”
Anatoly Petrov (Petroleum Oligarch)
“I never actually lived there. I just own 11% of it.”
Jenna Braverman (Financial Planner)
“I read about the trend in The Wall Street Journal, and who am I to disobey?”
Nerlens Noel (Professional Basketball Player)
“I was traded from the Knicks to the Detroit Pistons.”
Malcolm Jefferson (Consultant)
“If I don’t use this JetBlue voucher now, I lose it completely.”
Ruth Baker (Retired)
“It’s always been my dream to move to a small town upstate and complain about everything.”
Jacqueline Simmons (Attorney)
“The bagels in Utah are just better somehow.”
Zack Fincher (Finance)
“Upstate New York just feels like more of a match for my racism.”
Abner Dworkin (Curator)
“The subways became unrideable, I imagine.”
Thomas Ebbs (Real estate investor)
“Finally decided to give writing one of those unhinged manifestos a go, and to do it properly, you need to retreat to a cabin in the woods.”
Harry Klein (Tax Attorney)
“To be honest, it hasn’t quite been the same for me since Jeffrey and Ghislaine left!”
Peter Fabrikant (Hedge Fund Manager)
“Real estate is out of control. It’s impossible to find a decent 10-bedroom townhouse in a good neighborhood for under $50 million.”
Amanda Crane (Realtor)
“I got hit by a Range Rover at 14th Street and Park Avenue South. I lived, but my dress got stuck in its grill. Turns out they were headed to Cincinnati, so I live here now.”
Paige Nguyen (Intern)
“I was looking at rent prices and felt like my parents weren’t getting much for their money.”
Joseph Eames (Prospector)
“President Lincoln’s Homestead Act is a bountiful gift from God. My family’s future lies in exotic Minnesota!”
Chad Rodriguez (Investment Banker)
“You don’t always get to pick your prison.”