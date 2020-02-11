In an effort to ease fear and alleviate boredom, the pornography site CamSoda is offering free webcam sessions to the 3,700 passengers and crew trapped aboard the Diamond Princess, a cruise ship that has been quarantined for nearly a week after 135 guests tested positive for coronavirus. What do you think?

“The onboard entertainment must be pretty bad then, huh?” Dion Aleman • Guitar Tuner

“Premium pornography is a classic remedy that my family has used for generations.” Stacy Hill • Zamboni Mechanic

