FRANKLIN, TN—Calling the activity “a huge hit,” local wedding guests told reporters Friday that they were delighted to discover the event had a little photo booth to document the precious joy of escaping the party. “We absolutely adored the photo booth—it’s so nice to have a little memento to remember the only sliver of reprieve we got the entire night,” said 28-year-old Natalie Green, stating that she and her partner “had a total blast” attempting to kill as much time as possible at the relatively secluded booth before being dragged back to the epicenter of the festivities by an overbea ring aunt who insisted she make small talk with cousins. “My favorite prop was the big sparkly top hat I used to hide my face and scream. It’s just such a cute idea to give guests a place where they can unclench their jaw, check their phones for 10 seconds, and plan a strategy for what the fuck they’re going to say to their old friends from high school.” At press time, Green added that she hadn’t had that much fun at a wedding since she spent 30 minutes hiding in a bathroom stall at her own reception.

