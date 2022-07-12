A new CDC report has found that more than 80% of urine samples taken from 2,310 children and adults contained glyphosate, a weed-killing chemical found in herbicides around the world that has been linked to cancer. What do you think?

“I stopped drinking weed killer decades ago.” Marcelo Rodriguez, Treat Designator

“We all knew when we first started this war against the weeds that there’d be sacrifices.” Aaron Vitu, Athleisure Coach

“If you’re dumb enough to eat food grown on this planet, you get what you deserve.” Beatrix Ohimai, Systems Analyst