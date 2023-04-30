Week In Review: April 30, 2023

Week In Review: April 30, 2023

Dog And Owner Having Public Fight

Survey Finds Nearly 6 In 10 Wealthy Americans Living Fraud To Fraud

New Poll Finds Americans Would Respect Biden More If He Shot Them

New Texas Law Requires Schools To Display Image Of God Hung Like A Horse In Every Classroom

Fox News Viewers React To Tucker Carlson’s Exit

Report Finds Encouraging Rise In Jobs That Involve Torturing Somebody

Deadbeat Dad Accidentally Abandons Way Back To Original Family

Police Officer Tells Rookie That Weapon Should Only Be Drawn To Secure Early Retirement

Laser-Focused Liberal Still Devoting All His Attention To Getting Ellen To Apologize

FDA Could Really Evaluate A Big Bag Of Chips Right Now

Man Confident That If He Lived In Nazi Germany He Would Turn Jews In Out Of Fear

The Onion’s Exclusive Interview With Tucker Carlson

‘Ted Lasso’ Fan Has Sinking Feeling Show Is For Losers

‘Dune: Part Two’ To Pick Up Right Where Viewers Fell Asleep During First One

New Biden Campaign Manager Confirms Job Mainly Figuring Out Who President Means By ‘Buster’

Art School Freshman Home For Break Excitedly Tells Parents All About Color Blue

