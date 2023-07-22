Week In Review: July 23, 2023

Breaking News

Week In Review: July 23, 2023

We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled Week In Review: July 23, 2023
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 18

Last Factual Piece Of Information Deleted From Internet

Last Factual Piece Of Information Deleted From Internet

Image for article titled Week In Review: July 23, 2023
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 18

Female Employee Who Looks Unwell Asked If She’d Like To Go Home And Put On Some Makeup

Female Employee Who Looks Unwell Asked If She’d Like To Go Home And Put On Some Makeup

Image for article titled Week In Review: July 23, 2023
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 18

Amazed Woman Sees Face Of Jesus On Crucifix

Amazed Woman Sees Face Of Jesus On Crucifix

Image for article titled Week In Review: July 23, 2023
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 18

Worst Ways People Misuse Therapy Speak

Worst Ways People Misuse Therapy Speak

Image for article titled Week In Review: July 23, 2023
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 18

Depressed Man Wishes Friends Would Check On Him So He Could Insist He’s Fine

Depressed Man Wishes Friends Would Check On Him So He Could Insist He’s Fine

Image for article titled Week In Review: July 23, 2023
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 18

Union Lets Tom Cruise Act During Strike From Fear Of What He’ll Do When He Can’t Make Movies

Union Lets Tom Cruise Act During Strike From Fear Of What He’ll Do When He Can’t Make Movies

Image for article titled Week In Review: July 23, 2023
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 18

RNC Sets Cutoff For First Debate At 20,000 Ethics Violations

RNC Sets Cutoff For First Debate At 20,000 Ethics Violations

Image for article titled Week In Review: July 23, 2023
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 18

Financial Problems Force Ron DeSantis Campaign To Fire Wife

Financial Problems Force Ron DeSantis Campaign To Fire Wife

Image for article titled Week In Review: July 23, 2023
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 18

Man Surprisingly Drunk After Only 12 Beers

Man Surprisingly Drunk After Only 12 Beers

Image for article titled Week In Review: July 23, 2023
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 18

138 Dead As Loud Sneeze Startles NRA Meeting

138 Dead As Loud Sneeze Startles NRA Meeting

Image for article titled Week In Review: July 23, 2023
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 18

Police Officer Proud To Say He Has Never Once Fired Gun In 30 Minutes On The Force

Police Officer Proud To Say He Has Never Once Fired Gun In 30 Minutes On The Force

Image for article titled Week In Review: July 23, 2023
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 18

Mosquito Scientists Announce Plans To Eradicate Bill Gates

Mosquito Scientists Announce Plans To Eradicate Bill Gates

Image for article titled Week In Review: July 23, 2023
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

14 / 18

FCC Finds 87% Of Unknown-Number Calls From Record Company Executive Who Heard Your Demo

FCC Finds 87% Of Unknown-Number Calls From Record Company Executive Who Heard Your Demo

Image for article titled Week In Review: July 23, 2023
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

15 / 18

Viewers React To ‘Sound Of Freedom’

Viewers React To ‘Sound Of Freedom’

Image for article titled Week In Review: July 23, 2023
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

16 / 18

Persuasive Jumper Talks Entire Police Force Up Onto Ledge

Persuasive Jumper Talks Entire Police Force Up Onto Ledge

Image for article titled Week In Review: July 23, 2023
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

17 / 18

Hellmann’s Introduces New Line Of Mayonnaises To Match Every Skin Tone

Hellmann’s Introduces New Line Of Mayonnaises To Match Every Skin Tone

Image for article titled Week In Review: July 23, 2023
Advertisement

18 / 18