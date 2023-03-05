Week In Review: March 5, 2023

Week In Review: March 5, 2023

Mattel Confirms That Animated Version Of Barney Still Has Man Inside

Dalai Lama Worried There’s Nothing More To Life Than Feeling Deep Connection With All Existence

Cheap Nation Falling Apart

Conservatives Explain Why They Support ‘National Divorce’ Of Red, Blue States

Zelensky Requests U.S. Tank Autographed By Shaquille O’Neal

FBI Releases List Of 10 Weirdest People Who Are Actually Harmless Once You Get To Know Them

Note From Shein Worker Hidden In Order States How Much He Loves Doing Sweatshop Labor

Supreme Court Questions Whether President Legally Allowed To Improve Americans’ Lives

12-Year-Old Job Applicant Asked To Explain 12-Year Employment Gap On Résumé

Things To Never Say To Someone During A Bad Drug Trip

Los Angeles Warns Residents Not To Touch Poisoned Food Left Out To Deal With Homeless Infestation

Russian YouTuber With Pet Panther Struggling To Find Way To Stand Out On Site

New Absolut Ad Features Swaying Mom With One Eye Closed Telling Camera She Used To Dance

CEO Relieved AI Can Never Replace Him If He Already Contributes Nothing To Company

