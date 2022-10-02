Advertisement

2 / 22 Mercedes Addresses Nazi Contributions With Reminder That Third Reich Had Notoriously High Standards List slides Mercedes Addresses Nazi Contributions With Reminder That Third Reich Had Notoriously High Standards Full article. Advertisement

3 / 22 Stargazing Woman Reminded Of How Small Own Tits Are In Grand Scheme Of Things List slides Stargazing Woman Reminded Of How Small Own Tits Are In Grand Scheme Of Things Full article. Advertisement

4 / 22 Most Glaring Times Trump’s Children Have Broken The Law List slides Most Glaring Times Trump’s Children Have Broken The Law Full slideshow. Advertisement

5 / 22 Insomnia Experts Unanimously Recommend Giving Up And Scrolling ‘The Onion’ Until Daybreak List slides Insomnia Experts Unanimously Recommend Giving Up And Scrolling ‘The Onion’ Until Daybreak Full article. Advertisement

6 / 22 Struggling U.S. Military Requires Every Soldier To Recruit Additional 300 New Troops List slides Struggling U.S. Military Requires Every Soldier To Recruit Additional 300 New Troops Full article. Advertisement

7 / 22 HR Reminds Employees In Office Relationship They Should Give HR Some Sugar Too List slides HR Reminds Employees In Office Relationship They Should Give HR Some Sugar Too Full article. Advertisement

8 / 22 6-Year-Old Didn’t Cause Parents’ Divorce But Didn’t Exactly Step Up To Prevent It Either List slides 6-Year-Old Didn’t Cause Parents’ Divorce But Didn’t Exactly Step Up To Prevent It Either Full article. Advertisement

9 / 22 Weird Bug Being Eaten By Even Weirder Bug List slides Weird Bug Being Eaten By Even Weirder Bug Full article. Advertisement

10 / 22 Guy On Doomed Planet Mostly Concerned With Skin Color Of People In Movies List slides Guy On Doomed Planet Mostly Concerned With Skin Color Of People In Movies Full article. Advertisement

11 / 22 Every Question For Tesla Job Candidate About Raising Baby With Elon Musk List slides Every Question For Tesla Job Candidate About Raising Baby With Elon Musk Full article. Advertisement

12 / 22 FEMA Urges Florida Residents To Stock Up On Memorial Supplies List slides FEMA Urges Florida Residents To Stock Up On Memorial Supplies Full article. Advertisement

13 / 22 Experts Link Poor Posture To Accurate Understanding Of Self-Worth List slides Experts Link Poor Posture To Accurate Understanding Of Self-Worth Full article. Advertisement

14 / 22 Free-Spirited Man Informed It Time To Grow Up And Stop Being Happy List slides Free-Spirited Man Informed It Time To Grow Up And Stop Being Happy Full article. Advertisement

15 / 22 Man A Little Insulted By How Unthreatened Woman Walking Alone In Front Of Him Seems List slides Man A Little Insulted By How Unthreatened Woman Walking Alone In Front Of Him Seems Full article. Advertisement

16 / 22 Facebook Employees Sigh As Mark Zuckerberg Tries For 10th Time To Break Board With Fist List slides Facebook Employees Sigh As Mark Zuckerberg Tries For 10th Time To Break Board With Fist Full article. Advertisement

17 / 22 John Fetterman Offers Voters Medical Transparency By Ripping Heart Out Of Chest List slides John Fetterman Offers Voters Medical Transparency By Ripping Heart Out Of Chest Full article. Advertisement

18 / 22 Experts Say It Not Too Late To Change Careers At 50, Though They Sure As Fuck Wouldn’t List slides Experts Say It Not Too Late To Change Careers At 50, Though They Sure As Fuck Wouldn’t Full article. Advertisement

19 / 22 Walgreens To Now Offer Baths List slides Walgreens To Now Offer Baths Full article. Advertisement

20 / 22 Extraordinarily Dull A.A. Member Must Be Plant To Test Everyone’s Sobriety List slides Extraordinarily Dull A.A. Member Must Be Plant To Test Everyone’s Sobriety Full article. Advertisement