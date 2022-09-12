Advertisement
Local Priest Takes Great Pride In Never Having Molested Anyone
Man Doesn’t See Color, Only Head Shape
Family Just Wants To Ensure Grandma’s Dinner As Comfortable And Pain-Free As Possible
Clarence Thomas Annoyed After Getting Another Text From Wife Nagging Him To Overthrow Government Before He Gets Home From Work
Man Looking To Become Misogynist Loser Hopes To Find Guidance Online
Zoo Insists If They Can Get A New Gorilla They’ll Really Take Care Of It This Time
U.S. Escalates Campaign Against Spotted Lanternflies By Arming Praying Mantises
Distraught Factory Farmer Knew He Shouldn’t Have Named All 7,000 Pigs
Shocking Video Captures Calm Police Officers Handling Situation Nonviolently
Fantasy Football Player Instinctively Boos At Own Draft Picks
Child Not Allowed To Leave Dinner Table Until He Finishes 72-Ounce Porterhouse
Experts Warn Pornography Has Shaped Generation Of Young Men’s Views On Filmmaking
Israel Deploys Low-Speed Targeted Rockets That Follow Individual Palestinians Around Throughout Day
CPR Instructor Recommends Giving Gentle Forehead Kisses Between Chest Compressions So That Victim Feels Safe
‘Wait, This Has Weed In It?’ Asks Panicked Party Guest Speaking Through Mouthful Of Buds
iPhone 14 Camera To Include Director For Highest-Quality Video Yet
[NOTE: Do Not Run Until Fucking Queen Is Dead Or People Will Lose Their Shit] Queen Elizabeth Dead At 96
Lawyer Informs Royal Family That Queen Has Left Throne To Overall-Wearing Alabama Resident
Party One Of Those Awkward Ones Where Man Knows Everyone There
Report: Queen Elizabeth Shot Herself In Bunker As Enemy Forces Closed In
Climate-Conscious Drake, Kylie Jenner, Elon Musk Cram Into Shared Celebrity Megabus
Study: Married Americans Spend 40 Minutes Each Year Pointing Gun At Sleeping Spouse
