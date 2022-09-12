Advertisement

Local Priest Takes Great Pride In Never Having Molested Anyone

Man Doesn't See Color, Only Head Shape

Family Just Wants To Ensure Grandma's Dinner As Comfortable And Pain-Free As Possible

Clarence Thomas Annoyed After Getting Another Text From Wife Nagging Him To Overthrow Government Before He Gets Home From Work

Man Looking To Become Misogynist Loser Hopes To Find Guidance Online

Zoo Insists If They Can Get A New Gorilla They'll Really Take Care Of It This Time

U.S. Escalates Campaign Against Spotted Lanternflies By Arming Praying Mantises

Distraught Factory Farmer Knew He Shouldn't Have Named All 7,000 Pigs

Shocking Video Captures Calm Police Officers Handling Situation Nonviolently

Fantasy Football Player Instinctively Boos At Own Draft Picks

Child Not Allowed To Leave Dinner Table Until He Finishes 72-Ounce Porterhouse

Experts Warn Pornography Has Shaped Generation Of Young Men's Views On Filmmaking

Israel Deploys Low-Speed Targeted Rockets That Follow Individual Palestinians Around Throughout Day

CPR Instructor Recommends Giving Gentle Forehead Kisses Between Chest Compressions So That Victim Feels Safe

'Wait, This Has Weed In It?' Asks Panicked Party Guest Speaking Through Mouthful Of Buds

iPhone 14 Camera To Include Director For Highest-Quality Video Yet

[NOTE: Do Not Run Until Fucking Queen Is Dead Or People Will Lose Their Shit] Queen Elizabeth Dead At 96

Lawyer Informs Royal Family That Queen Has Left Throne To Overall-Wearing Alabama Resident

Party One Of Those Awkward Ones Where Man Knows Everyone There

Report: Queen Elizabeth Shot Herself In Bunker As Enemy Forces Closed In

Climate-Conscious Drake, Kylie Jenner, Elon Musk Cram Into Shared Celebrity Megabus