Advertisement
2 / 23
NASA Worried Moon Won’t Remember Them
NASA Worried Moon Won’t Remember Them
Advertisement
3 / 23
New California Water Restrictions Limit Shower Sex To Once Per Week
New California Water Restrictions Limit Shower Sex To Once Per Week
Advertisement
4 / 23
Delta Lifts Pandemic-Era Restrictions On Abusing Flight Crew
Delta Lifts Pandemic-Era Restrictions On Abusing Flight Crew
Advertisement
5 / 23
Bug Crawling On Ceiling Must Be Possessed By Demon
Bug Crawling On Ceiling Must Be Possessed By Demon
Advertisement
6 / 23
Friend’s Facebook Status Hints At Fact That Being Wife A Prison From Which She Can Never Be Free
Friend’s Facebook Status Hints At Fact That Being Wife A Prison From Which She Can Never Be Free
Advertisement
7 / 23
Substitute Teacher Chill About Where Kids Hide During Shooting
Substitute Teacher Chill About Where Kids Hide During Shooting
Advertisement
8 / 23
Apple Announces New iPhones Will No Longer Be Compatible With Human Hand
Apple Announces New iPhones Will No Longer Be Compatible With Human Hand
Advertisement
9 / 23
Grieving Prince Andrew Asks For 12-Year-Old During This Difficult Time
Grieving Prince Andrew Asks For 12-Year-Old During This Difficult Time
Advertisement
10 / 23
Disney Wins Emmy For Best Profits
Disney Wins Emmy For Best Profits
Advertisement
11 / 23
Owners Freeze As Alexa Begins Moaning Along To Sex
Owners Freeze As Alexa Begins Moaning Along To Sex
Advertisement
12 / 23
Friends So Grateful To Have Morally Perfect Woman Around To Correct Them
Friends So Grateful To Have Morally Perfect Woman Around To Correct Them
Advertisement
13 / 23
Psychologists Baffled By Iowa Woman Who Posted Thank-You Message To Queen Elizabeth
Psychologists Baffled By Iowa Woman Who Posted Thank-You Message To Queen Elizabeth
Advertisement
14 / 23
Professor Invites Student Over To House For Private Ethics Violation
Professor Invites Student Over To House For Private Ethics Violation
Advertisement
15 / 23
Cop Getting Tired Of Driving Dylann Roof To Burger King For Lunch Every Day
Cop Getting Tired Of Driving Dylann Roof To Burger King For Lunch Every Day
Advertisement
16 / 23
First Mate’s Solution To Everything Battening Down The Hatches
First Mate’s Solution To Everything Battening Down The Hatches
Advertisement
17 / 23
New Subway Menu Items Testing Poorly With Focus Group Of Swarming Maggots
New Subway Menu Items Testing Poorly With Focus Group Of Swarming Maggots
Advertisement
18 / 23
Ken Starr’s Family Finds Note Ordering Them To Frame Monica Lewinsky For His Death
Ken Starr’s Family Finds Note Ordering Them To Frame Monica Lewinsky For His Death
Advertisement
19 / 23
Queen’s Casket Visited By Thousands Of Ex-Lovers She Took After Her Husband’s Passing
Queen’s Casket Visited By Thousands Of Ex-Lovers She Took After Her Husband’s Passing
Advertisement
20 / 23
Brett Favre Defends Use Of State Welfare Money To Build Shelter For Homeless Volleyballs
Brett Favre Defends Use Of State Welfare Money To Build Shelter For Homeless Volleyballs
Advertisement
21 / 23
Black Homeowner Receives Higher Appraisal After Displaying Pictures Of Klan Members
Black Homeowner Receives Higher Appraisal After Displaying Pictures Of Klan Members
Advertisement
22 / 23
Flight Attendant Reminds Passengers Seat Belt Can Be Used As A Strangulation Device
Flight Attendant Reminds Passengers Seat Belt Can Be Used As A Strangulation Device
Advertisement
23 / 23