Advertisement

2 / 23 NASA Worried Moon Won’t Remember Them List slides NASA Worried Moon Won’t Remember Them Full article. Advertisement

3 / 23 New California Water Restrictions Limit Shower Sex To Once Per Week List slides New California Water Restrictions Limit Shower Sex To Once Per Week Full article. Advertisement

4 / 23 Delta Lifts Pandemic-Era Restrictions On Abusing Flight Crew List slides Delta Lifts Pandemic-Era Restrictions On Abusing Flight Crew Full article. Advertisement

5 / 23 Bug Crawling On Ceiling Must Be Possessed By Demon List slides Bug Crawling On Ceiling Must Be Possessed By Demon Full article. Advertisement

6 / 23 Friend’s Facebook Status Hints At Fact That Being Wife A Prison From Which She Can Never Be Free List slides Friend’s Facebook Status Hints At Fact That Being Wife A Prison From Which She Can Never Be Free Full article. Advertisement

7 / 23 Substitute Teacher Chill About Where Kids Hide During Shooting List slides Substitute Teacher Chill About Where Kids Hide During Shooting Full article. Advertisement

8 / 23 Apple Announces New iPhones Will No Longer Be Compatible With Human Hand List slides Apple Announces New iPhones Will No Longer Be Compatible With Human Hand Full article. Advertisement

9 / 23 Grieving Prince Andrew Asks For 12-Year-Old During This Difficult Time List slides Grieving Prince Andrew Asks For 12-Year-Old During This Difficult Time Advertisement

10 / 23 Disney Wins Emmy For Best Profits List slides Disney Wins Emmy For Best Profits Full article. Advertisement

11 / 23 Owners Freeze As Alexa Begins Moaning Along To Sex List slides Owners Freeze As Alexa Begins Moaning Along To Sex Full article. Advertisement

12 / 23 Friends So Grateful To Have Morally Perfect Woman Around To Correct Them List slides Friends So Grateful To Have Morally Perfect Woman Around To Correct Them Full article. Advertisement

13 / 23 Psychologists Baffled By Iowa Woman Who Posted Thank-You Message To Queen Elizabeth List slides Psychologists Baffled By Iowa Woman Who Posted Thank-You Message To Queen Elizabeth Full article. Advertisement

14 / 23 Professor Invites Student Over To House For Private Ethics Violation List slides Professor Invites Student Over To House For Private Ethics Violation Full article. Advertisement

15 / 23 Cop Getting Tired Of Driving Dylann Roof To Burger King For Lunch Every Day List slides Cop Getting Tired Of Driving Dylann Roof To Burger King For Lunch Every Day Full article. Advertisement

16 / 23 First Mate’s Solution To Everything Battening Down The Hatches List slides First Mate’s Solution To Everything Battening Down The Hatches Full article. Advertisement

17 / 23 New Subway Menu Items Testing Poorly With Focus Group Of Swarming Maggots List slides New Subway Menu Items Testing Poorly With Focus Group Of Swarming Maggots Full article. Advertisement

18 / 23 Ken Starr’s Family Finds Note Ordering Them To Frame Monica Lewinsky For His Death List slides Ken Starr’s Family Finds Note Ordering Them To Frame Monica Lewinsky For His Death Full article. Advertisement

19 / 23 Queen’s Casket Visited By Thousands Of Ex-Lovers She Took After Her Husband’s Passing List slides Queen’s Casket Visited By Thousands Of Ex-Lovers She Took After Her Husband’s Passing Full article. Advertisement

20 / 23 Brett Favre Defends Use Of State Welfare Money To Build Shelter For Homeless Volleyballs List slides Brett Favre Defends Use Of State Welfare Money To Build Shelter For Homeless Volleyballs Full article. Advertisement

21 / 23 Black Homeowner Receives Higher Appraisal After Displaying Pictures Of Klan Members List slides Black Homeowner Receives Higher Appraisal After Displaying Pictures Of Klan Members Full article. Advertisement