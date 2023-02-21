Weirdest Things People Do To Celebrate Mardi Gras

Mardi Gras is a raucous festival that starts on Fat Tuesday and lasts until Ash Wednesday. Here are the strangest things Catholics do to celebrate the holiday.
Practicing Cultural Insensitivity
The rich history of this holiday creates an opportunity to be offensive to multiple groups at once.
Fly To New Orleans To Drink When There’s Plenty Of Beer In The Fridge In The Garage
There’s even some liquor in some boxes in the basement.
Expose The Skin And Fatty Tissue Around The Mammary Gland To Individuals Who Are Not Their Young
The weirdest part is that no milk is exchanged, only skin and plastic.
Glamorize Catholicism
In an unusual custom, people celebrate the holiday by briefly pretending that Catholicism can be fun.
Vehicular Manslaughter
When some people get drunk, they can do the wildest things.
Quietly Observe The Celebrations From The Safety Of Their Balcony
Freaks.
Dumping Hot Gumbo From Parade Floats Onto Screaming Crowds Below
Though people beg to be covered in soup, this tradition sends millions to the emergency room each year.
Stuff Their Mouths With Beads And Swing The Bead Strands Around While Screaming Through the Beads
There’s just something in the air at Mardi Gras.
Attempting To Sell The Louisiana Purchase Back To France
Weird that they think France accepts returns after 30 days.
The Hunt
What hunt? We never heard of any hunt! So come on down to New Orleans and don’t waste time telling family or friends where you’re headed.
Recreate The Most Iconic Scenes From The Movie ‘Grease’
John Travolta insists on doing this every single year and no one can talk him out of it.
Walk In A Parade
Just because it took you and your friends three hours to find your parked car in the French Quarter doesn’t mean it was a parade.
Throw Mardi Gras Beads At The Fattest Trombonist In Town Until He Cries
Previously a highlight of the New Orleans Mardi Gras parade, many now feel too guilty to make the fat trombonist cry.
Visit Papa’s Grave
People weirdly like to bring flowers to their father’s headstone every year on the anniversary of his sudden and tragic Mardi Gras-related death.
Remaining Clothed
While full or partial nudity is traditional, some odd revelers opt to keep their clothes on.
Cry When They Get Their Drunk Ass Beat At A Texas Roadhouse
They showed up inebriated and handsy, so they need to learn to take a drop like a grown up.
Cleaning Up After The Fact
Some revelers find that sweeping up litter and pressure washing the streets to be the most decadent pleasure of them all.
