Weirdest Things People Do To Celebrate Mardi Gras

Weirdest Things People Do To Celebrate Mardi Gras

Image for article titled Weirdest Things People Do To Celebrate Mardi Gras

Mardi Gras is a raucous festival that starts on Fat Tuesday and lasts until Ash Wednesday. Here are the strangest things Catholics do to celebrate the holiday.

Practicing Cultural Insensitivity

Image for article titled Weirdest Things People Do To Celebrate Mardi Gras

The rich history of this holiday creates an opportunity to be offensive to multiple groups at once.

Fly To New Orleans To Drink When There’s Plenty Of Beer In The Fridge In The Garage

Image for article titled Weirdest Things People Do To Celebrate Mardi Gras

There’s even some liquor in some boxes in the basement.

Expose The Skin And Fatty Tissue Around The Mammary Gland To Individuals Who Are Not Their Young

Image for article titled Weirdest Things People Do To Celebrate Mardi Gras

The weirdest part is that no milk is exchanged, only skin and plastic.

Glamorize Catholicism

Image for article titled Weirdest Things People Do To Celebrate Mardi Gras

In an unusual custom, people celebrate the holiday by briefly pretending that Catholicism can be fun.

Vehicular Manslaughter

Image for article titled Weirdest Things People Do To Celebrate Mardi Gras

When some people get drunk, they can do the wildest things.

Quietly Observe The Celebrations From The Safety Of Their Balcony

Image for article titled Weirdest Things People Do To Celebrate Mardi Gras

Freaks.

Dumping Hot Gumbo From Parade Floats Onto Screaming Crowds Below

Image for article titled Weirdest Things People Do To Celebrate Mardi Gras

Though people beg to be covered in soup, this tradition sends millions to the emergency room each year.

Stuff Their Mouths With Beads And Swing The Bead Strands Around While Screaming Through the Beads

Image for article titled Weirdest Things People Do To Celebrate Mardi Gras

There’s just something in the air at Mardi Gras.

Attempting To Sell The Louisiana Purchase Back To France

Image for article titled Weirdest Things People Do To Celebrate Mardi Gras

Weird that they think France accepts returns after 30 days.

The Hunt

Image for article titled Weirdest Things People Do To Celebrate Mardi Gras

What hunt? We never heard of any hunt! So come on down to New Orleans and don’t waste time telling family or friends where you’re headed.

Recreate The Most Iconic Scenes From The Movie ‘Grease’

Image for article titled Weirdest Things People Do To Celebrate Mardi Gras

John Travolta insists on doing this every single year and no one can talk him out of it.

Walk In A Parade

Image for article titled Weirdest Things People Do To Celebrate Mardi Gras

Just because it took you and your friends three hours to find your parked car in the French Quarter doesn’t mean it was a parade.

Throw Mardi Gras Beads At The Fattest Trombonist In Town Until He Cries

Image for article titled Weirdest Things People Do To Celebrate Mardi Gras

Previously a highlight of the New Orleans Mardi Gras parade, many now feel too guilty to make the fat trombonist cry.

Visit Papa’s Grave

Image for article titled Weirdest Things People Do To Celebrate Mardi Gras

People weirdly like to bring flowers to their father’s headstone every year on the anniversary of his sudden and tragic Mardi Gras-related death.

Remaining Clothed

Image for article titled Weirdest Things People Do To Celebrate Mardi Gras

While full or partial nudity is traditional, some odd revelers opt to keep their clothes on.

Cry When They Get Their Drunk Ass Beat At A Texas Roadhouse

Image for article titled Weirdest Things People Do To Celebrate Mardi Gras

They showed up inebriated and handsy, so they need to learn to take a drop like a grown up.

Cleaning Up After The Fact

Image for article titled Weirdest Things People Do To Celebrate Mardi Gras

Some revelers find that sweeping up litter and pressure washing the streets to be the most decadent pleasure of them all.

