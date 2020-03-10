Wells Fargo Board Members Resign Following Congressional Report

Two Wells Fargo board members have resigned after a House committee report found the company failed to properly address previous consumer abuse scandals that include falsifying records, forging signatures, opening fraudulent accounts, charging fees on those fraudulent accounts, and mistakenly foreclosing on homes. What do you think?

“I think it sets a dangerous precedent if we start holding corporations to the impossible standard of not abusing their customers.” Amy Barber • Corn Detasseler

“At least they left before any real damage was done.” Lester Williamson • Occultist

Advertisement