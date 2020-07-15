Wells Fargo Orders Employees To Delete TikTok Citing Security Concerns

Wells Fargo has asked employees who have downloaded TikTok on company cell phones to delete the app immediately due to fears the Beijing-based social media company could hand over sensitive data to the Chinese government, a concern that cybersecurity experts say is largely hypothetical. What do you think?

“They can’ t stop me from being a 13-year-old influencer when I’m off the clock.” Sasha Curtis • Bank Teller

“Smart, they certainly don’t want to give China access to any sensitive internal dances.” Mel Ballesteros • Almond Roaster