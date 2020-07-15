America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Wells Fargo Orders Employees To Delete TikTok Citing Security Concerns

Vol 56 Issue 28Opinion

Wells Fargo has asked employees who have downloaded TikTok on company cell phones to delete the app immediately due to fears the Beijing-based social media company could hand over sensitive data to the Chinese government, a concern that cybersecurity experts say is largely hypothetical. What do you think?

“They can’t stop me from being a 13-year-old influencer when I’m off the clock.”

Sasha CurtisBank Teller

“Smart, they certainly don’t want to give China access to any sensitive internal dances.”

Mel BallesterosAlmond Roaster

“Now what are those guys going to do all day? Work for Wells Fargo?”

Mike Vacco • Kiosk Manager

