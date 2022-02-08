PARIS—Crediting the association as one of his greatest sources of inspiration, Wes Anderson announced Tuesday that his next film will be a love letter to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. “Ever since I was young, I’ve admired the Academy and the fantastic awards show they put on every season,” said Anderson, who explained the upcoming project would showcase his deep, longstanding affection for the Oscars organizers, with frequent collaborator Bill Murray already signed on to star as current Academy president John Bailey. “It’s a story I’ve been penning ever since the 74th ceremony in 2002. There’s so much unexplored romance, whimsy, and fantasy packed int o the Academy’s history—I just find their voting process so endlessly fascinating.” At press time, Anderson added that the cast would be his largest ensemble yet in order to represent all 9,000 of the Academy’s eligible Oscar-voting members.

