Wesleyan College in West Virginia has announced that it will not be mandating Covid-19 vaccines for students, and instead will be charging unvaccinated students a non-refundable $750 fee to pay for expenses associated with testing. What do you think?

“It’s a small price to pay for the chance to endanger other students’ lives.” Priscilla Hewitt, Unemployed

“I think another disadvantage unvaccinated students might face is contracting the virus.” Ernie Chait, Carny