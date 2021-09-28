West Virginia governor Jim Justice has withdrawn his name for consideration to coach a high school boys basketball team after school officials voiced concerns over his commitment to the governorship, noting that he already coaches the girls basketball team. What do you think?

“I mean, how much work could taking money from the coal industry be?” Allen Holt, Porta Potty Plumber

Advertisement

“He needs to stay focused on governing if he’s gonna sustain that poverty rate.” Miles Cisneros, Lunchbox Packer