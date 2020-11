Dutch authorities say a subway train that derailed from its elevated track avoided plunging to the ground below after it caught on a 32-foot statue of a whale’s tail. What do you think?

“Let thi s be a lesson to countries looking to cut funding for the arts.” Yvonne Doyle • Jacuzzi Merchant

“Art is supposed to challenge us, not make us feel safe.” Robert Antill • Pin Cushion Designer