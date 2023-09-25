Court filings revealed that Alex Jones splurged on luxury items and a lavish lifestyle despite owing $1.5 billion to the families of Sandy Hook school shooting victims. The Onion examines what Alex Jones spent money on while claiming to be bankrupt.
Hot Soup And Blankets For The Poor
Bet you feel stupid bad now, huh?
Shoulder-Fired Missiles
Alex Jones will never let the IRS gain air superiority.
Meat
Bleeding, dripping, squealing, twitching, gnawing, red RED meat.
Piss Vault
This fortified vault where Jones stores his urine jars is rumored to be able to withstand the shock wave of an atomic bomb.
Blood Transfusions
Since accidentally taking one of his own supplements, Jones must have his toxic blood removed and replaced every single day.
Large Pepperoni Pizza From Comet Ping Pong
Pedophiles or not, they make a mean pie.
Mint Condition 1967 Chevy Camaro
How else can he get to and from bankruptcy court?
Netflix
That crackdown on sharing passwords has come for us all.
Face-Reddening Treatments
While Jones is known for his fiery tirades, with the advent of video podcasting he can’t afford to not look furious about any given issue.
Gay Frogs
He ingests secretions from gay frogs to build immunity against homosexuality.
The Perfect Layered Bob
$70 for the initial cut and an additional $50 each month for maintenance.
Eras Tour Tickets
If he wasn’t bankrupt before, he is now.
$15,000 A Month For His Wife’s Silence
He’d lose a lot more if she spoke to the lawyers.
The Houston Rockets
Man cannot survive on bread alone.
Sandy Hook Crime Scene Evidence
Never pass up an opportunity to torment grieving parents.
Surgery To Become More Orblike
Jones has racked up over $1.5 million in medical bills in his pursuit of the ideal orblike male physique.
$7,900 Sweatpants
The other pair got dirty.