What Alex Jones Spent Money On While Claiming To Be Bankrupt

What Alex Jones Spent Money On While Claiming To Be Bankrupt

Image for article titled What Alex Jones Spent Money On While Claiming To Be Bankrupt

Court filings revealed that Alex Jones splurged on luxury items and a lavish lifestyle despite owing $1.5 billion to the families of Sandy Hook school shooting victims. The Onion examines what Alex Jones spent money on while claiming to be bankrupt.

Hot Soup And Blankets For The Poor

Hot Soup And Blankets For The Poor

Image for article titled What Alex Jones Spent Money On While Claiming To Be Bankrupt

Bet you feel stupid bad now, huh?

Shoulder-Fired Missiles

Shoulder-Fired Missiles

Image for article titled What Alex Jones Spent Money On While Claiming To Be Bankrupt

Alex Jones will never let the IRS gain air superiority.

Meat

Meat

Image for article titled What Alex Jones Spent Money On While Claiming To Be Bankrupt

Bleeding, dripping, squealing, twitching, gnawing, red RED meat.

Piss Vault

Piss Vault

Image for article titled What Alex Jones Spent Money On While Claiming To Be Bankrupt

This fortified vault where Jones stores his urine jars is rumored to be able to withstand the shock wave of an atomic bomb.

Blood Transfusions

Blood Transfusions

Image for article titled What Alex Jones Spent Money On While Claiming To Be Bankrupt

Since accidentally taking one of his own supplements, Jones must have his toxic blood removed and replaced every single day.

Large Pepperoni Pizza From Comet Ping Pong

Large Pepperoni Pizza From Comet Ping Pong

Image for article titled What Alex Jones Spent Money On While Claiming To Be Bankrupt

Pedophiles or not, they make a mean pie.

Mint Condition 1967 Chevy Camaro

Mint Condition 1967 Chevy Camaro

Image for article titled What Alex Jones Spent Money On While Claiming To Be Bankrupt

How else can he get to and from bankruptcy court?

Netflix

Netflix

Image for article titled What Alex Jones Spent Money On While Claiming To Be Bankrupt

That crackdown on sharing passwords has come for us all.

Face-Reddening Treatments

Face-Reddening Treatments

Image for article titled What Alex Jones Spent Money On While Claiming To Be Bankrupt

While Jones is known for his fiery tirades, with the advent of video podcasting he can’t afford to not look furious about any given issue.

Gay Frogs

Gay Frogs

Image for article titled What Alex Jones Spent Money On While Claiming To Be Bankrupt

He ingests secretions from gay frogs to build immunity against homosexuality.

The Perfect Layered Bob

The Perfect Layered Bob

Image for article titled What Alex Jones Spent Money On While Claiming To Be Bankrupt

$70 for the initial cut and an additional $50 each month for maintenance.

Eras Tour Tickets

Eras Tour Tickets

Image for article titled What Alex Jones Spent Money On While Claiming To Be Bankrupt

If he wasn’t bankrupt before, he is now.

$15,000 A Month For His Wife’s Silence

$15,000 A Month For His Wife’s Silence

Image for article titled What Alex Jones Spent Money On While Claiming To Be Bankrupt

He’d lose a lot more if she spoke to the lawyers.

The Houston Rockets

The Houston Rockets

Image for article titled What Alex Jones Spent Money On While Claiming To Be Bankrupt

Man cannot survive on bread alone.

​Sandy Hook Crime Scene Evidence

​Sandy Hook Crime Scene Evidence

Image for article titled What Alex Jones Spent Money On While Claiming To Be Bankrupt

Never pass up an opportunity to torment grieving parents.

Surgery To Become More Orblike

Surgery To Become More Orblike

Image for article titled What Alex Jones Spent Money On While Claiming To Be Bankrupt

Jones has racked up over $1.5 million in medical bills in his pursuit of the ideal orblike male physique.

$7,900 Sweatpants

$7,900 Sweatpants

Image for article titled What Alex Jones Spent Money On While Claiming To Be Bankrupt

The other pair got dirty.

