Elon Musk took control of the social media site Twitter this week with a $44 billion deal. The Onion asked conservatives what they thought about Musk buying Twitter.
Glen Pilcher (Millet Farmer)
“Finally, I can share my controversial views on global millet production without being censored.”
Jeff Bezos (Executive Chairman, Amazon)
“Sucker. Everyone knows the real way to control free speech is buying a newspaper.”
Melanie Bishop (Mechanical Engineer)
“Elon, if you’re reading this, the baby is yours and I can prove it.”
Jeanie Clark (Pundit)
“Twitter is a website. Websites are viewed on laptops. Ipso facto, Hunter Biden.”
Kristin Burch (Registered Nurse)
“I am going to doxx a child.”
Patriot_DG_1921822 (Twitter Bot)
“It’s going to make our jobs a hell of a lot easier, we’ll all tell you that much.”
Ben Tohtz (Economist)
“I just think that $44 billion could have been better spent starting a race war directly.”
Maria Ensing (PR Manager)
“I still prefer to get my political messages across by defacing synagogues, but I think this is a good step.”
Shane Rowland (Insurance Sales Agent)
“I always knew big tech would be the one to finally stand up to big tech.”
Natasha Guildstern (Diamond Jeweler)
“Elon Musk? The Zip2 guy? I haven’t really followed him since then.”
Victoria Wooten (Interior Designer)
“I’m excited for an open and free exchange of ideas on how to better subjugate Black people.”
Claudio Barrera (Shoe Store Owner)
“What won’t this man buy? A shoe store? Will he buy my shoe store? I am getting up there in years and I desperately need someone to take this shoe store off my hands. Mr. Musk, sir, I know you are generous! Please, I beg you, help a humble shoe store owner with his miserable shoe store!”
Patricia Daigle (High School Teacher)
“Twitter? I don’t know what that is. You mean Truth Social?”
Sarah Roth (Radiology Tech)
“I still think he should be deported.”
Ted Calvin (Sommelier)
“I hope he’ll reinstate me after the woke mob banned me for saying I detected notes of honey in a 2019 Rombauer Chardonnay.”
Ted Cruz (Senator)
“I’d hope he’d realize that cozying up to a senator like myself would garner him political favors in a regulatory matter like this, but unfortunately he still thinks I’m a huge fucking loser.”
Anthony Sarkar (Audiologist)
“I love watching the richest man on Earth stick it to those elites.”
