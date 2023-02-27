What Fox News Anchors Said Privately About Trump’s Election Lies

What Fox News Anchors Said Privately About Trump's Election Lies

Even as Fox News anchors peddled lies about the 2020 election, newly revealed text messages reveal they privately mocked the 45th president and his false claims. According to the latest Dominion Voting Systems filing, here’s what Fox News anchors said about Donald Trump behind the scenes.

Sean Hannity

“Imagine being one of those media ass-kissers who spent four years jerking this liar Trump off on national television.”

Bret Baier

“If I push back against this election bullshit, I could spin the fallout into an eight-figure MSNBC deal, easy.”

Dana Perino

“I can’t believe Trump would lie about an American election like it was just some trivial war in the Middle East.”

Steve Doocy

“We should help Trump with the treason - Steve.”

Laura Ingraham

“The cool thing about my role is that it doesn’t matter what I say about anything privately because even if it becomes public, I can just blame it on liberals and move onto the next outrage.”

Greg Gutfeld

“It’s crazy that Trump said he won Michigan when Michigan isn’t even a real place.”

Dana Perino

“Personally, I don’t believe him, but I know our mindless, numbskull, shit-for-brains audience will totally buy it.”

Sean Hannity

“Rudy just crashed my car into a bagel shop.”

Neil Cavuto

“It’s really shameful I don’t have enough backbone to do anything about this publicly.”

Brian Kilmeade

“Who the hell is Joe Biden?”

Ainsley Earhardt

“Listen, I love a fascist power-grab as much as the next gal, but can’t we wait to do it with a more handsome dictator?”

Steve Doocy

“Come on, all the cool anchors are pretending to believe him.”

Tucker Carlson

“Having to put up with this shit is so humiliating that I blew my load twice on set.”

Maria Bartiromo

“Good thing I never signed those forms about upholding journalistic ethics.”

Jesse Watters

“He’s threatening to destroy the democracy we’ve worked so hard to make ineffective.”

Tucker Carlson

“I felt way more comfortable before when we were peddling lies about Hunter Biden.”

Sean Hannity

“Eh. I’ve done worse.”

