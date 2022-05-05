WASHINGTON—Briefly pausing as he removed his shirt to request one more explanation for why he was doing this, a half-naked Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) reportedly asked Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) what all of this was for as the House minority leader held up a camcorder. “Wait, I’m sorry, Kevin, I know you must have mentioned this before, but why do you need footage of me slowly stripping?” said Cawthorn, asking if the boom box playing Ginuwine’s “Pony” could be turned down for a moment as he tried to grasp exactly how removing his khakis and underwear related to future committee assignments. “Yeah, I get that you’re saying this is standard protocol, but what about the leather mask? You want me to put that on? Okay, I guess… Is this for the Capitol Police archives or something?” At press time, sources confirmed Cawthorn was thanking McCarthy for the explanation and pulling on the rubber diaper nice and slow for the camera.

