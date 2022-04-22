Just be patient. You can always dress them down for being weak-willed later. If someone is having a panic attack, never say these things. Advertisement

“Are you sure it’s not a heart attack?” List slides “Are you sure it’s not a heart attack?” That’s not a helpful thing to say when they’re probably just having a small aneurysm. Advertisement

“Focus on taking long, deep breaths and remember to breathe out slowly.” List slides “Focus on taking long, deep breaths and remember to breathe out slowly.” Just because you’ve been to therapy twice doesn’t mean you get to be a show off. Advertisement

“I cast you out, unclean spirit, along with every satanic power of the enemy, every specter from hell, and all your fell companions; in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ!​” ​ List slides “I cast you out, unclean spirit, along with every satanic power of the enemy, every specter from hell, and all your fell companions; in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ!​” ​ Don’t confuse an anxiety episode for being the unwilling host of the archfiend himself. Advertisement

“I feel pretty excluded right now.” List slides “I feel pretty excluded right now.” Avoid shifting attention to yourself, even if you’re feeling a little left out of the whole “panic attack” thing. Advertisement

“How long do you think you’re going to take?” List slides “How long do you think you’re going to take?” No matter how well intentioned, it’s best to save the logistical questions. Advertisement

“Madame, I can assure you this vessel is quite unsinkable.” List slides “Madame, I can assure you this vessel is quite unsinkable.” Come on, she can see the iceberg and the ocean water flooding the upper decks just as well as you can. Advertisement

“There’s no point in panicking. We’ve already passed our critical window on climate change.” List slides “There’s no point in panicking. We’ve already passed our critical window on climate change.” Don’t invalidate how someone is feeling with matter-of-fact assessments. Advertisement

“Can you land this plane or not?” List slides “Can you land this plane or not?” Someone experiencing an emotional crisis will very likely shut down even further if asked to avert a plane crash. Advertisement

“Hey, that looks like fun!” List slides “Hey, that looks like fun!” It is! Don’t rub it in. Advertisement

“Let me help you get over your fears by putting you in actual danger.” List slides “Let me help you get over your fears by putting you in actual danger.” You are not licensed to provide exposure therapy, so keep the live bears confined. Advertisement

“You’re not alone. You have your weird uncle in Toronto.” List slides “You’re not alone. You have your weird uncle in Toronto.” Reminding them of their weird uncle in Toronto will actually make them feel lonelier than ever. Advertisement

“Nice job on the hyperventilation, but the trembling could use some work.” List slides “Nice job on the hyperventilation, but the trembling could use some work.” Are you seriously giving this person notes? Advertisement

“Everybody down on the ground now, and no one gets hurt.” List slides “Everybody down on the ground now, and no one gets hurt.” You might think you’re helping, but waving a gun in the air could actually make things far worse. Advertisement

“You’re right to panic. Society and the environment are collapsing all around us.” List slides “You’re right to panic. Society and the environment are collapsing all around us.” A simple “I’m here for you” will suffice. Advertisement

“For someone so unathletic, you sure are sweaty right now.” List slides “For someone so unathletic, you sure are sweaty right now.” Bringing up their poor performance in sports will not help the situation. Advertisement

“No one on Facebook Live believes you’re having a panic attack.” List slides “No one on Facebook Live believes you’re having a panic attack.” Instead try reassuring them that everyone you are broadcasting it to is rooting for them. Advertisement

“I’d bet a million dollars your husband won’t survive.” List slides “I’d bet a million dollars your husband won’t survive.” Gambling against someone’s partner making it out of a fatal car accident isn’t the best comfort. Advertisement

“Keep calm and carry on.” List slides “Keep calm and carry on.” This reassurance will most likely exacerbate the person’s condition even more after they realize they’re talking to a corny-ass loser. Advertisement

“Have some chamomile tea.” List slides “Have some chamomile tea.” If you’re going to offer them something to take the edge off, at least offer them your prescription drugs. Advertisement