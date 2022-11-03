After the speaker of the House’s husband was assaulted with a hammer in his own home, The Onion asked prominent Republicans what they thought about the Paul Pelosi attack.
Marjorie Taylor Greene (U.S. Representative)
“I’m sure he’ll make a full recovery, if the Jews have their way.”
Kevin McCarthy (House Minority Leader)
“Not sure. I’m still waiting for Donald Trump to say something really funny so I can repeat it at rallies to cover up for the fact that I’ve never had an original thought in my entire life.”
Tucker Carlson (Fox News Host)
“Finish the job.”
Candace Owens (Author)
“How do we know that Pelosi didn’t force that man into his home in order to bash his head against the man’s hammer?”
Mitch McConnell (U.S. Senator)
“The event was both tragic and a real turn-on for me.”
Donald Trump (Former President)
“I’m wishing him a speedy death.”
Herschel Walker (Officer)
“We put out an APB on the perp: South Asian female, about 7-foot-2, eye patch, curves in all the right places. Unfortunately, since it’s been more than 48 hours, we’ll probably never see Paul Pelosi again.”
Tom Cotton (U.S. Senator)
“This attack never would have happened if the hammer hadn’t been allowed across the border in the first place.”
Elon Musk (Business Magnate)
“Paul Pelosi? More like… Hold on, I’ll think of something. No, don’t leave! It’s on the tip of my tongue. I’m very funny, I promise!”
Liz Cheney (U.S. Representative)
“I wish she would have been home so that dumb bitch could get her entire face smashed in. Surprised, fuckers? I can say whatever I want, and you liberals still have to kiss my ass for as long as I live and beyond.”
Rick Scott (U.S. Senator)
“I find it absolutely disgusting that Nancy Pelosi has a husband.”
Mitt Romney (U.S. Senator)
“Ann and I are praying for Mr. Pelosi’s swift conversion to Mormonism.”
Lauren Boebert (U.S. Representative)
“The hypocrisy between those condemning the attack against Pelosi’s husband and the utter silence when I repeatedly bash my head into my desk is astounding.”
Roy Blunt (U.S. Senator)
“This clearly mentally ill man was nothing but a rogue actor who happened to listen to exactly what I’ve been secretly commanding him to do for months.”
Marsha Blackburn (U.S. Senator)
“I actually thought the hammer and zip ties were a nice change of pace from all the gun violence the other Republicans and I have been allowing.”
Eric Bolling (TV Personality)
“How many innocent people have to die before we realize that words do matter? Crazy people act on the crazy things they hear from politicians and celebrities. Oh shit, wait that was what I said on Fox after Steve Scalise got shot. Fuck. What I meant is that there is no connection between words and violence. Shit, shit, shit. Forget I said anything.”
Lindsey Graham (U.S. Senator)
“I for one am inspired that a red-blooded American man can still get his tools and go to work.”
Tucker Carlson (Fox News Host)
“Now imagine for a moment that instead of Paul Pelosi, it was Ron DeSantis’ wife, and instead of a hammer, the assailant was a 20-foot-tall wolf man who blasted her out the window with a leaf blower. Now where’s the outrage over that?”
Charlie Kirk (Pundit)
“Some proud patriot should post bail for this guy so that he can also cave in my head with a hammer.”
Susan Collins (U.S. Senator)
“It’s time to beef up security and protect the brave men and women who work hard every day to assassinate Democratic members of Congress.”
Marjorie Taylor Greene (U.S. Representative)
“That hammer is a crisis actor. It even has a page on IMDB.”
